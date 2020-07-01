Balzan continued to maintain their pledge of investing in their youth academy when offering a new contract to one of the club’s prospects, Neil Frendo.

The Reds have offered a new three-year contract to the 21-year-old midfielder who last season was on loan at Division One side Pembroke

Frendo collected 16 appearances with the Division One side and managed to score three goals for Pembroke.

Balzan have moved quickly to ensure they hold on to Frendo’s services by offering him a three-year contract and the 21-year-old duly duly signed to pledge his future to the club.