Malta Public Transport is increasing the frequency on several night routes as from Sunday.

The N13 route between Valletta and St Julian’s will see departures from either Valletta or St Julian’s every 10 minutes between 11.10pm and 12.10am. The service will then continue to operate at a frequency of every 20 minutes until 1.30am during weekdays, while on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the service will be extended to 2.10am.

The N212 route between Sliema Ferries and Buġibba will operate daily instead of just on Fridays and Saturdays. Buses will run every 30 minutes, with the departure from Buġibba towards Sliema Ferries commencing at 11.50pm and continuing until 1.20am, while the departure from Sliema Ferries towards Buġibba will start at 11.10pm, with the last departure at 12.40am.

The N11 route between St Julian’s and Ċirkewwa will operate every 30 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays. Departures from Ċirkewwa towards St Julian’s will begin at 11.05pm, with the last departure at 2.05am. Departures from St Julian’s towards Ċirkewwa will start at 12.55am, with the last departure at 3.05am.

Malta Public Transport said that night routes, similar to day and special services, are included in the free public transport scheme.