The Science in the City Festival will be held in Castille Square, Valletta on Friday.

In ‘Your Home’, an area dedicated to all things green during the festival will group NGOs, government organisations, University student associations, scientists and artists to underscore the importance of the environment.

Birdlife Malta will focus on the travelling patterns and stamina of birds which use Malta as a pit stop, on their annual 10,000km journey, enjoying its trees on the way.

The Malta Institute of Earth Systems, University of Malta, will show how to distinguish between different types of endemic and indigenous plants of the Maltese Islands.

Visitors will be handed seeds to sow in their gardens.

The Entomological Society’s scientists will delve into the depths of a beehive to highlight the marvels of this incredible species.

Researchers from the University of Malta, will showcase their discoveries of new insects on the Maltese islands.

KSU will be explaining the effects of pesticides at their stands, while Extinction Rebellion will be explaining who the main polluters are.

Stands in 'Your Home' will address how humans affect the planet, through education and by offering solutions.

Greenroads Limited and Project Aegle Foundation (PAF) have teamed up to introduce a countrywide challenge where commuters will be recognised and rewarded for their positive mobility behaviour.

Wasteserv will be highlighting the effect waste generation has on health through games and quizzes. Those concerned about the impact of human waste on the environment, can learn about the introduction of the scheme which allows people to deposit waste for change, as part of a Zero Waste Initiative. At the GSD marketing stand, visitors will be invited to try out the “reverse vending machine”, and to learn new ways to minimise our impact on the world around us.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) will showcase their interactive activity ‘Fair with Air’, which allows the audience to play with fun and educational projections on air pollution.Visitors will be able to find out how the ERA monitors air pollution. GSD Marketing will be showcasing the Coca Cola Zero Waste Future Initiative with MCAST Paola and Vittoriosa Campus to create a zero-waste framework.

Science in the City is part of the EU-wide celebration- European Researchers’ Night. It is funded by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the Horizon 2020 Program of the EU, and a number of corporate sponsors. It is recognized as a Festival by Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe (EFFE)

The consortium is led by the University of Malta, Malta Chamber of Scientists and the University’s Research Trust (RIDT), in partnership with Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Ministry of Education and Employment, MCAST, Esplora, JUGS Ltd, Studio 7, BPC International, GSD Marketing Ltd, Aquabiotech Ltd, MEUSAC, PBS, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta Local Council, Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, More or Less Theatre, Transport Malta, Kreattiv and Creative Communities of the Arts Council Malta.

