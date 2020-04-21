Alleged sabotage of a migrant boat by Malta's armed forces was instead a standard rescue procedure, according to fresh evidence submitted by civil society group Repubblika to the courts on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the NGO Alarm Phone revealed a call to its hotline from a group of migrants stranded at sea, claiming that an AFM crew cut the cable of their stranded boat and told them: "I leave you to die in the water."

Civil society group Repubblika subsequently made a criminal complaint against the crew of AFM patrol boat P52, sparking a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

However Times of Malta is informed that Repubblika has now submitted evidence that seems to go against claims that the crew sabotaged the boat.

It is understood the evidence tallies with the joint version of events given by the 11 crew members, that the migrant manning the outboard engine on the dinghy had been directed to pull what is known as a 'kill switch', to shut off the engine. This, is believed to be a standard procedure in rescues of this type to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

Contacted on Tuesday the NGO said “Repubblika has two objectives: all lives in danger must be saved, and the truth must be made known. We act in the interests of these two objectives. We provide any information we have or acquire to the magistrate and the institutions.”

However a spokeswoman for Alarm Phone said those on board had been left with a different perception.

"According to the report of the people on the boat it was definitely not perceived as part of a rescue operation," she said.

According to the call to Alarm Phone, which Times of Malta has heard, the distressed group of migrants feared they had been left to die.

The person making the call said: "We have an emergency here... Malta military came and cut the cable...The Malta military knows the water is in the boat right now...They say not anybody is coming to Malta...When he moved, he said, 'I leave you to die in the water.'"

Court experts visited AFM bases on Monday. It is not clear if they have also attempted to take evidence from the 66 migrants who were in the boat and were later rescued and brought to Malta.

On Sunday, Times of Malta quoted lawyer Hermann Mula, who is representing the 11 crew and insists his clients followed all the rules of engagement to the letter.