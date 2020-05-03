If there is a silver lining to the current isolation and social distancing, it is that people have rediscovered the values of family and spending time together, from playing board games and watching a favourite television series together to home cooking and gathering around a table for a simple yet delicious lunch or dinner.
Carne e Contorni is a young, dynamic local company specialising in genuine Maltese artisanal products. The secret to their delicious products is that there is no secret at all − it’s just simple, genuine products that have been sourced and prepared well.
Products such as dried tomatoes, tangy kunserva (tomato paste) and caramelised onion chutney are the perfect touch to a satisfying meal.
Carne e Contorni offer free delivery around Malta. For more information, call on 9900 3389 or visit the Facebook page carneecontorni.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us