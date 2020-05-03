If there is a silver lining to the current isolation and social distancing, it is that people have rediscovered the values of family and spending time together, from playing board games and watching a favourite television series together to home cooking and gathering around a table for a simple yet delicious lunch or dinner.

Carne e Contorni is a young, dynamic local company specialising in genuine Maltese artisanal products. The secret to their delicious products is that there is no secret at all − it’s just simple, genuine products that have been sourced and prepared well.

Products such as dried tomatoes, tangy kunserva (tomato paste) and caramelised onion chutney are the perfect touch to a satisfying meal.

Carne e Contorni offer free delivery around Malta. For more information, call on 9900 3389 or visit the Facebook page carneecontorni.