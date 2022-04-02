Erling Haaland is again an injury doubt for Dortmund before Saturday’s game against RB Leipzig with the hosts needing a win to stay in the Bundesliga title race and a capacity crowd expected for the first time in two years.

With seven games left, second-placed Dortmund need to end Leipzig’s six match unbeaten run to keep pace with runaway leaders Bayern Munich, who start the weekend six points clear.

Haaland has only just returned from a leg injury, but it is “very questionable” he will play Saturday due to an ankle knock after scoring twice in Norway’s 9-0 rout of Armenia on Tuesday.

