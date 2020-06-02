It is high time to reactivate your business and get back to reaching out to your customers. The situation that we have been through has tarnished operations and activities. People have been restricted and have less spending power. A solution to overturn the situation and regain success comes from cost-effective decisions, creating opportunities for growth, without too many risks. It is no longer the case of merely exposing your products or services through a marketing campaign. People are looking for value and return-on-investment.

Ecopence is a new label of trust for all local businesses. The application brings about an opportunity to reduce costs and increase sales while becoming Earth friendlier through the process. Being green is not only trendy but also a perfect direction for our society to bloom out of the dark hour we were captured during this pandemic.

With Ecopence’s innovative and powerful eco-business solutions, any company in Malta will be able to go towards a green certification label, with no investment, but rather cost-saving solutions that improve opportunities while reducing waste, pollution, and energy consumption.

Through effective digital advertising campaigns, these solutions can interact with all kinds of businesses and markets relative to sales conversions. It is truly the way to go, so all local businesses are encouraged to set an appointment with an Ecopence consultant. A company may get on board by choosing only one of the services or indulge in full to get the most out of the system and green label.

For more information visit www.ecopence.com.