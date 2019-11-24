Having achieved a following in the easy listening jazz niche, local artist Nadine Axisa now presents her second album Il-Ħoss tal-Għabex - The sound of Twilight. After launching her debut album Velvet in 2014, Nadine now presents a more creative, experimental and daring new body of work. This week she performs her new music at a special concert to launch the album.

The album involves the reworking of Maltese tunes, most of which were published in the 1970s and 1980s. These compositions were taken through a process of re-imagination, a journey involving experimentation from a melodic, harmonic, rhythmic and sonic perspective.

The album incorporates elements of electronic music, with a final product oriented towards a contemporary jazz (also known as ‘nu jazz’) style.

These melodies, which have now become Maltese classics, are being presented in a new light, with the intention of creating a fresh sound in the local jazz scene.

Nadine has teamed up with local jazz musician/arranger Joe Debono and producer/sound engineer David Vella from Temple Studios. Besides Joe, who was responsible for the musical arrangements and playing keyboards on all tracks, session musicians Oliver Degabriele and Manuel Pulis also feature on the album.

The album will be launched with a concert of live performances of all album tracks.

Nadine will be accompanied by a three piece band consisting of Debono on keyboards and synths, Degabriele on acoustic/electric bass and synths and Pulis on drums and electronics.

Nadine hopes that this concert will be a special and unique experience for all music lovers, especially those in search of a less commercial and experimental form of music, and that the evening will offer an innovative and challenging sound to the audience.

The album launch concert will be held on two nights, Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, at Valletta Campus Theatre at 7pm. Tickets available from shop.trackagescheme.com