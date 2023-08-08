A fresh coating of paint at the Buġibba water park had to be removed less than a month since the park reopened for summer after a spike in injuries resulting from children slipping.

The paint had to be stripped off to prevent more falls, with the park’s administrators, Project Green, saying it prioritised safety over aesthetics.

“Safety is a top priority and as soon as our staff noticed that the paint could be slippery, immediate action was taken. The topcoat was brushed off and some of the paint got brushed off in this process. Project Green is already planning to enhance the aesthetics of the flooring for next year,” a Project Green spokesperson said in reply to questions.

The water park was inaugurated in June 2012 by then prime minister Lawrence Gonzi and then infrastructure minister George Pullicino. Since then, the water park opens every summer, between June and September.

It is divided into zones for children of different ages and includes water loops, water umbrellas, parasols, a bucket tower, a palm spring and two water cannons. It can accommodate up to 50 children.

This year, the water park was opened to children in early July.

Sources said that in the few weeks since it reopened, parents were reporting that the floor became very slippery and that their children were injuring themselves. Even adults assisting their children were falling victims to the slippery floor.

Project Green did not have a report on the number of injuries but stressed that immediate action was taken as soon as staff working at the park saw that many people, especially young children, were slipping.

Parents who spoke to Times of Malta also said they had been informed of infections as a result of the “murky” water being used at the park.

The water used at the park is recycled and mixed with chlorine and other disinfectants.

The Project Green spokesperson said that the agency had not received any reports of infections resulting from the water quality.

“With reference to water quality, although legal regulations require water testing once a month, Project Green conducts tests twice a week through an independent third party. The regular monitoring allows Project Green to adjust the chlorine levels as required,” the spokesperson said.