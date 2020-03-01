Fresh plans have been submitted to develop the protected old house of former president Ċensu Tabone in St Julian’s, retaining some of the historical features instead of demolishing it as originally proposed.

The application to build an apartment block was submitted just weeks after the Planning Authority recognised the 19th century house, where the former president lived for most of his life, as a Grade 1 protected building.

The new plans retain the façade, entrance hall and a historic open-air theatre which the developers say they will restore. The back garden will also be retained as a communal space for the new residents.

The property, in Triq il-Karmnu in the village core, is believed be one of the earliest in the area. According to historical documentation, its Teatru Melita was built around 1870 and is the oldest surviving theatre of any kind in Sliema and St Julian’s.

Developer Paul Scicluna from Scicluna Enterprises (Gozo) Ltd told Times of Malta that he wanted to include as many features of the old house as possible in the apartment block project.

The planned underground car park has been reduced from three floors that would accommodate 63 garages to a single level with 15 garages.

Little or no excavation would be required since the property is on a hill, Mr Scicluna added.

The 14 residential units would be built on four floors, with the fourth receded by three metres.

“We will retain the present streetscape and we will respect the historical value of the house,” he said.

“We will marl the fact that it was the residence of a past president so we will call it The President’s Residence.

“We are also not averse to having a plaque to commemorate this. The theatre, which according to our expert advice is not worth preserving, will be restored as it is in a very bad state.”

Mr Scicluna plans to appeal the scheduling of the property based on expert advice that it is not architecturally valuable.

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg strongly disagrees, saying the house was scheduled due to its cultural heritage value.

“But we also need to safeguard our village core. Having a property in the area ought not to give a blanket right to develop it as one pleases. It must respect the surroundings,” Mr Buttigieg said.