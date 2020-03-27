A completely new board has been elected for the Malta Triathlon Federation, following the Annual General Meeting which was held recently.

The federation president is John Vella (picture), an endurance triathlete with a history of leadership in various business related roles.

His experience will be complemented with the expertise that the rest of the board provides, having all been involved in triathlon in various capacities for a number of years.

The other members of the board, elected for a three-year-term, are Warren Muscat (secretary general), Ryan Spiteri (treasurer). George Darmanin, Germaine Vassallo and Michelle Vella Wood were elected as members.

In comments following his election, Vella was quick to allay fears of a disruption in the continuity of vision and administration of the local triathlon scene, this in view of the total novelty of the Executive Board.

“Despite a number of challenges facing the federation, I believe that the present blend of board members will provide the right combination of knowledge and motivation to ensure that the MTF will keep the current momentum going,” Vella said.

“Our vision is to ensure that an appropriate amount of attention is given to the various elements that constitute the local triathlon community – be it elite athletes, the youth community and the rest of the athletes that compete on a regular basis and transmit their enthusiasm for triathlon to others.”

International scene

Vella pointed out that Maltese triathletes have done Malta proud on the international scene particularly at European Triathlon Age Group championships – Hannah Cutajar being the athlete with the most podium placings so far as well as athletes who have made a name for themselves at longer distances such as Dermot Galea and more recently Rudolph Agius.

When it comes to youth development, Vella is extremely satisfied with what the Malta Youth Triathlon Academy has achieved so far.

He believes that it is now time to consolidate further and ensure that appropriate talent development is carried out in such a way that future elite athletes are nurtured accordingly and transition into senior and club competition.

Despite being elected a month ago, Vella has already attended the Annual Presidents’ Conference hosted by the European Triathlon Union in Minsk a few days after his election.

Such meetings are important networking events that will yield more opportunities for the development of Maltese triathlon.