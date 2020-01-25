A recording of the Bolshoi Ballet performing the classical romantic ballet Giselle will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, in Valletta, tomorrow at 4pm.

The ghost-filled ballet tells the tragic, romantic story of Giselle, a beautiful young peasant girl who falls for the flirtations of the deceitful and disguised nobleman Albrecht. When she learns that the man she loves has betrayed her, she dies of heartbreak. She then joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides, who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion to pay for the consequences of his careless seduction.

When it was first performed, the ballet became a hugely popular, unqualified triumph and was staged across Europe, Russia and the US.

In this new production, renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to the classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to rediscover this iconic ballet anew.

For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/bolshoi-live-giselle-2019-2020-programme-2/.