The local freshwater crab is critically endangered, conservation biologists are warning, as they caution against quick fixes.

According to research supported by the Environment Resources Authority and the University of Malta, the species is very close to becoming extinct in Malta.

The alarm was sounded in a statement on National Endangered Species Day, celebrated just one day before International Biodiversity Day.

The world is currently undergoing a sixth mass extinction, with "many species" in Malta undergoing a fast decline.

One such example is the freshwater crab which was recently subjected to a detailed field and genetic study to find out the current conservation status of this species.

Through the research, led by Prof Adriana Vella, scientists could, for the first time, assess the population status and structure of the species through molecular genetics.

The conservation biologists involved in the research are "cautioning against quick restoration or reintroduction programs that do not take into consideration the fragility of Maltese freshwater habitats and the critical condition of the fragmented populations," the university said in a statement.

Each population varies in its genetic diversity with some already showing very limited diversity, making them prone to loss of resilience in the face of environmental changes, diseases, climate change and increasing disturbance, they warned.

The genetic identity and diversity of the remaining small populations need to be considered before planning any movements and captive breeding programmes, they added.

"More can and needs to be done to safeguard this and many more species on land and at sea to reduce the number of endangered species nationally."