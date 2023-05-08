Fr Massimo Fusarelli OFM, minister general of the Order of Friars Minor, who is leading the provincial chapter of the Franciscan Province of St Paul in Malta, visited the Gozo community. He concelebrated mass at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and visit the Franciscan Friary in Għajnsielem.

Fr Fusarelli is accompanied by Fr Jimmy Zammit, general councillor of the English-speaking friars.

The chapter, held at Mount Saint Joseph in Mosta between May 1 and 5, was addressed by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and the provincial of the Franciscan Province of Sicily, Fr Antonino Catalfamo, OFM.

Seen above, at St Anthony Friary in Għajnsielem, are, from left, Friars Ramon Farrugia, Joseph Debono, John Azzopardi, Marcello Ghirlando, Massimo Fusarelli, Anthony Chircop, Jimmy Zammit and Gabriel Micallef.