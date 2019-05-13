The free-standing monument of the friar known as Fra Diegu in St Paul’s Square, Ħamrun, has been restored by Ħamrun local council.

The monument after it was restored. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Conservators and restorers Ingrid Rossi and James Licari, experts in archaeological or historical sites, monuments and objects (metals, stone, glass, ceramics and composite materials) were entrusted with the project.

The monument, the work of Vincent Apap after he won a public competition at the age of 22 in 1931, consists of a large bronze statue standing on top of a hard stone cylindrical pedestal with three lower steps.

Angelic figures in bas-relief are found on the front, back and sides of the pedestal. Each of these figures holds a cartellino (tag) in their hand with a word sculpted on each.

These list the four qualities that Fra Diegu exhibited throughout his life: ‘pietas’ (piety), ‘obedientia’ (obedience), ‘humilitas’ (humility) and ‘chastitas’ (chastity). A belt-like band around the pedestal also has ‘Christi Urget Nos Charitas’ (Christ told us to make charitable deeds with others) sculpted on it.

Another inscription on the base records the year it was built, 1932, and a dedication.

The statue overlooks St Paul’s Square in Ħamrun. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The monument was found to be exposed to the fluctuating atmospheric conditions of the exterior environment. The pigeon colony had strongly affected the monument aesthetically and had led to corrosion due to their droppings. Some mortar joints were cracked and biological growth was present on the upper surfaces.

After a study of the state of preservation was carried out, various mechanical and chemical cleaning tests were undertaken to select the most efficient and appropriate methodology to use.

Corrosion of bronze and biological growth on the stone.

Deterioration factors observed on the Fra Diegu monument.

The cleaning of the monument included the removal of external deposits, dirt and grime, as well as the chemical stabilisation of the various areas of active corrosion.

The bronze sculpture was given several protective layers with a conservation coating.

Further cleaning is taking place in the coming weeks.

Fra Diegu Home in Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun

Who was Fra Diegu?

Fra Diegu was born Ġakkinu Bonanno on March 21, 1831, in Valletta.

In 1856, he commenced his religious vocation as a Brother and was given the name Diego after the Spanish Franciscan Brother San Diego of Alcalà.

Several years later he felt the call to open a home for abandoned girls to help them follow the righteous path. He opened the first home in Cospicua, which later moved to Paola, then to Balzan, to Birkirkara and, finally, to Ħamrun, where an institute was erected.

The Fra Diegu Home was officially inaugurated in 1905, following his death on May 14, 1902, at the age of 71.