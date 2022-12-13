Friday could be the warmest December day in almost 60 years as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 24°C, according to the Meteorological Office.

It said warm air blowing from northern Africa could bring with it mild temperatures "comparable to those usually expected in September".

While Malta is experiencing a blustery Republic Day, with winds forecast to continue until Wednesday, temperatures are set to rise through the later part of the week, reaching a maximum of 24°C on Friday.

Unusually warm weather is forecast for Friday. Graphic: Malta International Airport

Throughout the past 100 years, the maximum recorded temperature in December has varied from 17.2 – 24.3°C.

The official highest temperature for December recorded by the Met office is 24.3°C in 1963.

In the last 20 years, the highest recorded December temperatures were of 23.6°C and 23.5°C in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Maximum recorded temperature in December in the past 100 years. Photo: Met Office

The mild temperatures in Malta contrast to the arctic blast that other parts of Europe are currently facing.

Much of western and central Europe, including the UK, is seeing temperatures struggling to rise above freezing, even during the day, due to high pressure over western Russia.

Wind on Republic Day will be moderate southwesterly veering westerly and will become moderate from the south to southwest direction until Friday.

The wind will pick up on Saturday, becoming moderate to rather strong northwesterly.

By the weekend temperatures are forecast to drop to a maximum of 19°C on Saturday and 18°C on Sunday.