A number of Southern Fried Chicken products are being recalled from the market because of the possibility of salmonella contamination, the health authorities said.

The list including Southern Fried Chicken burgers, Crispy Dippers, Crispy Dippers (Halal), Poppets, Poppets (Halal) Take Home Boneless Bucket, Take Home Boneless Box, Take Home Boneless Box (Halal), Chicken Nuggets, Southern Fried Chicken strips, and Southern Fried Chicken strips (Halal) all dates until and including June 30, 2022.

According to the Mayo Clinic, salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through faecesnat. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.