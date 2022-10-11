The Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta (1985) recently held its annual seminar in Qala, paying tribute to former president Joe Galea who died last May.

The seminar, presided by new president Giovann Cassar, started with Mass by spiritual director Canon Michael Borg assisted by Fr Michael Said at Qala parish church, followed by a warm greeting by Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg at the local council’s hall.

The president then opened the seminar, thanking everyone for the collective effort and work in achieving the high expectations achieved by the society today.

Joe M. Attard gave highlights of the programme, followed by a short feature in honour of Galea.

The first speaker at the seminar was Fr Marcello Ghirlando.

He spoke about St Francis and the Christmas crib, where he emphasised the fact that everyone can build a crib but “we shall build our crib with faith”.

Joseph Attard then made a very interesting demonstration of how to create movement in cribs, explaining the technicality and hard work to have the perfect timing for the appropriate function.

“Movement should look as real as possible,” he said.

“So different motors with different speed are used to create a very good effect.”

After lunch, Brian Cachia gave a demonstration, showing how to work different designs, insisting that attention to detail should always be one’s focus.

He showed participants how to work with rocks and trees to decorate cribs.