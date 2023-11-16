Friends of the Earth Malta (FoEM) have relaunched the Malta Farm App, a direct sales platform that will help farmers bring their produce directly to consumers.

FoEM said the aim of the project is part of an effort to safeguard local farmland and educate the public on the importance of consuming locally sourced produce.

The app will serve as a direct sales platform for local agricultural products that will help bridge the gap between small local producers and consumers, the group said.

Photo: Friends of the Earth Malta

The Malta Farm Map is an interactive map that helps consumers discover farm shops, markets and organic produce suppliers on an online platform that is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. Through the map icons, users can find brief descriptions of the farmers and their products as well as their contact information.

“Eating sustainably produced food not only benefits our own well-being but also plays a crucial role in preserving our environment,” the NGO said in a statement.

“Friends of the Earth Malta is committed to supporting sustainable agriculture and promoting the consumption of fresh, seasonal produce cultivated by local, small-scale farmers.”

Anyone who wishes to visit the map may do so here.

Local farmers who want to register on the platform can apply through this form.