A group of friends came up with the idea to help the poor and abandoned children of Angela House in Guardamangia. Who more than abandoned children deserve to be helped especially in this time when they have to stay indoors because of coronavirus. In a week, ‘Friends for a good cause’ contacted other friends to collect money for these poor children and, on Monday 12, Jesmond Abela, the promoter of this idea, and his team headed to Guardamangia to donate the sum of €7,447 to Sr Madalena who was overwhelmed with this generosity. ‘Friends for a good cause’ would like to encourage others to help as their intention is to present another donation for Christmas.

