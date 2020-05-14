Friends and strangers alike were left shocked at the death of Julia Marra, who tragically passed away after falling out of a balcony on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old girl, who lives in San Ġwann, fell four storeys from a Sliema apartment late on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but the teen was pronounced dead on site.

Julia’s Instagram profile has been flooded with tributes from those who knew her well, as well as complete strangers left shocked at her tragic passing.

“I am not able to get out of this bad dream, please come back to me. I miss you Julia,” a relative of the girl commented on one of her pictures.

“Rest in peace Julia. You didn’t deserve this at all,” wrote a friend.

“You and your family will be in my family’s prayers. Fly high and rest easy angel.”

“Thank you for helping me and for being there for me. We will always keep you in our hearts and our prayers. You will never be forgotten,” another well-wisher wrote.

Photo: Instagram

“Rest easy Julia, we all love you. I’ll never forget your laugh.”

Teens who had never met Julia were also moved by her sudden death.

“RIP Julia. Even though I don’t know you, you will be in my thoughts every single day. So sad to see you go,” wrote one.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing you, but you and your family have been in my thoughts and prayers,” said another.

Well wishers also left flowers and candles at the site where Julia fell, the tragedy reverberating among the community.

Police have said that initial indications suggest it was an accident. Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is holding an inquiry.