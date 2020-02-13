A group of 17 European Union member states recently met in Beja, Portugal for discussions ahead of one of the most anticipated European Council meetings during the past few years. This special meeting will take place on February 20 specifically to discuss the European Union budget for the next seven years, starting in 2021.

I had the honour of accompanying Prime Minister Robert Abela for this meeting, out of which a simple yet clear and strong message emerged – a cohesion policy is of utmost importance and necessary for the well-being of all EU citizens.

As background, it is important to note that the cohesion policy is the EU’s strategy to promote and support the overall harmonious development of its member states and regions.

This policy is enshrined in the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union and aims to strengthen economic and social cohesion by reducing disparities in the level of development between its regions.

In the current budget that ends this year, more than €350 billion have been allocated by the EU to support the cohesion policy.

Various initiatives and projects undertaken in Malta in recent years have been supported by funds received through the cohesion policy.

This group of like-minded European member states represents a united front of countries that have a more or less common position with regard to the upcoming negotiations on the multi-annual financial framework which is in simpler words, the next EU budget.

While recognising that the EU budget has lost a significant contribution through the UK’s departure from the Union – an estimated €60 billion – they also know that there are more priorities and work that need financing. In this regard, somehow the circle needs to be squared.

And with this urgent task, the EU does not have the luxury of time – because delays to conclude these negotiations will mean delays in the implementation of the EU budget.

This will in turn be translated into delays in the implementation of projects and the frustration of millions of Europeans who will not see the visible and tangible results that EU membership can bring to their lives.

Another theme on which there is consensus within the group is the impact and importance of cohesion policy.

A policy tool that has been used to leverage investment, help less developed and more developed member states in their paths towards better economic performance, bridging the differences between member states. It also helps those regions and member states that require assistance, to reap the benefits of the internal market or to address permanent handicaps or vulnerabilities, and close the gap with the more developed member states.

In this regard, the message to decision makers in Brussels was twofold and unequivocal on both fronts. First, that there should not be any cuts to cohesion policy funding, as this policy has not, as yet reached the targets it aims to reach. If anything, this policy only needs to be adjusted to fit today’s realities and investment needs.

Secondly, the Friends of Cohesion agreed that while we all had diverging ideas and views on what could make way in terms of priorities to be funded, the common ground is that the EU does not need to create any new sources of revenue, such as taxation, to fund these priorities.

It goes without saying that we were and will be like-minded within this group on these issues, both in Portugal as well as in the upcoming negotiations.

Our view is that EU funding was necessary for Malta’s economic, social and environmental development. It was also important in supporting Malta’s unprecedented economic growth rates. At the same time we acknowledge that the circumstances within which the next budget is being discussed, differ considerably from those of the 2014-2020 period.

At an EU level we shall continue with our endevours to ensure that Malta gets a fair deal. A deal that respects the particular circumstance for our small nation state.

A deal that will continue to ensure further growth and cohesion.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds.