The Gozo Association Friends of the Crib of Għajnsielem strives to be active throughout the year and for this purpose, this summer the association held a practical course on how to build a crib using various materials and techniques. The course was conducted by Paul Stellini helped by association members. A group of 15 Maltese and Gozitan enthusiasts attended the course.

This year, the association will be holding an exhibition of dioramas by renowned Italian crib master Claudio Mattei. The exhibition will be held at Għajnsielem Old Church from November 1 until February 3. An exhibition of Maltese cribs will also be held at Palazzina di Caccia of Stupinigi, Turin, Italy, between November and December. The exhibition is a first for the Maltese islands.