Most people are contracting the coronavirus through friends, family and fellow workers, the superintendent of public health cautioned on Friday.

Charmaine Gauci admitted Malta’s mortality rate was “high” after the country gained top spot in the EU for the two-week death rate.

“In the first phase, we had nine deaths only. Now, we have seen a number of fatalities as a result of the outbreak in homes [for the elderly] but we also had deaths involving elderly in the community,” Gauci said during her weekly briefing about the COVID-19 situation.

There has also been an increase in people testing positive after flying in from other countries, including those not on Malta’s amber list.

This week, there were 14 ‘imported’ novel coronavirus cases, up from just one last week.

Six were from Spain and France, which are on the island’s amber list, meaning countries from where passengers have to show a certificate proving they are COVID-free or can be asked to take a test.

However, Gauci said most people continue to contract the virus through friends, family members or from the workplace.

While some cases were sporadic, the authorities have been able to trace most to particular clusters, she said.

The majority are linked to families, with 21 from family contacts this week alone.

People are also contracting the virus at work – five workplace clusters, resulting in 19 new cases, were identified.

There has also been an increase in the number of cases in Gozo. Last week, the island had just one active case and now there are 23.

There has also been an increase in cases at St Joseph residential home for the elderly in Fgura, where 127 residents and 32 staff have now been infected.

In Simblija, 15 residents have tested positive, in San Paolo three, in Casa Antonia two and at St Vincent De Paul, three residents. A ward there has been closed off and residents moved to other wards in isolation.

“This helps us stop the spread. We have also stepped up testing so we can identify more patients,” Gauci noted.

Seventeen people who were in the same ward as the three COVID-positive patients at St Vincent de Paul have been quarantined.

Most of this week’s COVID patients were aged 25-54, Gauci said, but some were aged bet-ween 85 and 90, one of the most vulnerable groups.

The average age of a new COVID patient is now 45 years.

Less than 10 per cent of the 434 active cases are being treated in hospital, with five at Mater Dei’s intensive care unit, 17 in other wards and the remainder in hospitals across the islands.