Matthew Perry, American actor of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars on Friday, US showbiz media reported.

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead six days ago.

"The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios," media outlet People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP's request for confirmation.

Perry's mother, father, and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.

Several other US media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a "low key" funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

TMZ cited sources saying that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including anti-depressants and anxiety medication.

During the height of his success, Perry battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

Perry experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times, and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.

Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."