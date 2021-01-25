US center Daphnee Frieson has joined Hibernians Basketball Club.

The former Stetson player has seen her fair share of different basketball championships before landing in Malta.

Following her time with the University of Mississippi and Stetson in the NCAA Division 1 as well as the University of Mobile in the NAIA, the 6’5 player has played in Lebanon, Romania, Lithuania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Puerto Rico, Spain, Albania, and Australia.

