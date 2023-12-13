Manchester United bowed out of Europe with a whimper as a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich rounded off a miserable Champions League campaign that has put Erik ten Hag’s future as manager in doubt.

United have lost 12 of their opening 24 games of the season – a run that has also ended their defence of the League Cup and sees them languishing sixth in the Premier League.

It is just the fourth time an English club has finished bottom of a Champions League group.

Only Manchester City in 2012 -- in a tough section involving Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax – have ever taken fewer points than the four United managed in Group A.

The real damage was not done against the German champions, who were able to coast to victory despite having already qualified before their trip to England.

