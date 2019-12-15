The team at Fritz Energy & Engineering is currently nearing the completion of work on four projects. Fritz has been commissioned for the complete refurbishment of forecourts at Mike Service Station in Qormi, Santa Marija Service Station in Mellieħa and Michael Attard Service Station in Blata l-Bajda, as well as a project replacing the old dispensers at the Pitstop Service Station in Attard.

The first project at Mike Service Station included complete refurbishment, with the canopy being rebranded to showcase Enemed’s corporate image. Primary safety works which were first carried out consisted of the decommissioning stage, disconnecting all pre-existing fuel and electrical supplies as well as cleaning the current tanks.

Once cleaned, these tanks were deemed gas-free certified and declared fit to be scrapped. Faceworks, a company that specialises in demolition and excavation, was granted permission to begin unearthing in order to build a tank room for the new and requested double skin WEFCO tanks to be installed. Once constructed, the tank rooms were laid with fuel resistant self-healing geotextile membrane to ensure it contains any possible fuel spillage and does not release any to the surrounding environment.

The complete refurbishment of the forecourt and canopy for Santa Marija Service Station is also well under way. As with Mike Service Station, all primary safety works, as well as excavation, have already been carried out. Concrete and e-mix sand have been poured to secure the base frame of the tank, as well as surrounding areas of the tank pit. Final stages of the project include pipework, which is currently being carried out, ensuring all fuel lines are laid out and connecting the dispensers to the tank.

Similar works at Michael Attard Service Station have been carried out. The Fritz team were told that the station wished to retain the existing double-skin tank set-up, so excavation work had to be carried out to ensure that no harm or damage was done. The team is currently in the final stages of excavation, before installing the new equipment and undergoing canopy work.

The final project by Fritz is the replacement of four fuel dispensers at Pitstop Service Station. Hand in hand with the service station, Fritz has removed and replaced two of the dispensers with the newer, fully calibrated Gilbarco Veeder Root ‘Horizon’ models. Wanting the service station to remain open during transition works, it was decided that once the complete installation of the two dispensers is over, Fritz engineers could start working on the remaining dispensers.

For more information, call (+356) 79472 9508 or e-mail info@fritz.mt. Fritz is an energy and engineering business unit within Famalco Building Businesses.