Filiz Huseyin, who owns a vegan restaurant in Gżira, is listing a series of “crazy” price increases from her suppliers that she has had to absorb for months.

Her business has dealt with a 10 per cent rise in vegetables since the beginning of the year, while the cost of flour and other basic ingredients has doubled.

“The price of sunflower oil is double what it was: before, we would pay €1 per litre, now it is up to €2 per litre,” she says during a break from her popular plant-based eatery, Balance Bowl, which she co-founded in 2018.

“Some of the recent increases are crazy, but we must move with it because if we do nothing, we might as well shut the business down.”

From restaurants to food producers to suppliers, businesses across the country were already dealing with COVID-19 disruptions and a resulting staffing crisis. And then Russia invaded Ukraine, entangling two major food exporting nations in war.

Balance Bowl decided to make a public announcement about its price increase.

On top of that, Huseyin has seen her rent increase by five per cent after the property changed hands.

Emerging from the Omicron wave of the pandemic, she made the difficult decision earlier this month to increase the price of the majority of items on the menu, hoping her community of customers would understand the problem and be supportive. A chickpea salad, for instance, has gone up from €9.95 to €10.95.

So far, the response has been “all positive”, she says, and one person replying under her company’s Facebook post announcing the price increase, said: “Your excellent offerings are worth twice the price.”

The economy is all one massive chain and the moment a link is broken, it is hard to fix it or not be impacted by it

She hopes that the tourism season could finally bring some good news for the industry.

“We are seeing the weather clearing up and there is a return to normality, which is very heart-warming, and we believe this summer will be the first one which people will truly enjoy.”

Other restaurants are holding off on passing on the price hike to customers, worried about the impact that could have on their businesses.

'Explosion in fuel costs'

Pablo Kuilboer, the co-founder of St Julian’s pizzeria Salumeria Gardens, said all restaurants he speaks to are at “biting point”.

“Many restaurants are weathering the storm and seeing how long they can last before they increase their prices,” he says.

“The reality is those restaurants that are increasing their price are doing so marginally, which does not reflect the actual price they are facing, but everyone is scared to increase too much because they do not want to be the first to price themselves out of the market.”

His business imports ingredients from Naples in Italy, which just last week experienced an explosion in fuel costs. Trucking companies went on strike, which meant that for one whole week, the restaurant did not receive anything from their Italian suppliers.

“The economy is all one massive chain and the moment a link is broken, it is hard to fix it or not be impacted by it,” he says.

“During the past two years, restaurants have faced labour shortages and some have had to resort to closing down completely, simply because they could not afford the rent of their establishment.”

Matthew Pace, secretary of the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE), expects most establishments will have no choice but to increase their prices to stay viable.

“Most restaurants are trying to make it a point not to increase their prices, but there is a fine line between making a profit and breaking even,” he says.

“I believe restaurants will be left with no other choice but to raise their prices eventually.”

One ACE member noticed an increase of up to €3 on some foreign wine. Many others are reporting that the price of vegetable oil is not only rocketing but also becoming harder to import.

Price increases are “across the board” says, Pace, who also owns Msida restaurant Uncle Matt’s Kitchen. An increase in animal feed, for example, means the price of chicken and rabbit dishes is rising.

“I used to pay €12 per rabbit, now it is up to €15. Before I used to pay €3.25 for eggs; now that too has gone up to €4.45,” he says.

This means there is no longer price stability in the industry.

“When I purchase consistent items from a supplier, I make it a point to ask them to inform us if there is a price change. Currently, there are so many changes and increases, one just can’t keep track.”