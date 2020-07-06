Kim spent years gigging in bars and festivals, singing pop, jazz standards and blues covers with guitarist Chris Tanti.

Although that gave her a lot of confidence, she always felt she needed something more. This meant learning some piano chords and exploring her musical personality while also experimenting with her vocal range through songwriting.

In 2016 the operatic elements of her voice found a place in Brikkuni’s albums Rub al Khali and il-Hajja, il-Mewt, in-Nisa. She is now experimenting with these elements further in her project ‘KYM’.

In this project Kim is collaborating with renowned musicians Jimmy Bartolo and Oliver Degabriele.

Her debut single ‘Kun’ was released on July 2 along with a music video directed by Andrew Schembri.

This song was produced by Jimmy Bartolo from Ultralow and David Vella at Temple Studios. Lyrics were written by Antonio Tufigno.

This project is supported by the Arts Council Malta.