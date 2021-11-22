Over €100,000 will be invested in a greening project atop a Pietà parish hall adjacent to the Madonna ta’ Fatima parish church.

The Ambjent Malta project will include the installation of water tanks that can store some 15,000 litres of rainwater, an irrigation system and lighting fixtures.

A number of trees and shrubs will also be planted on the rooftop, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Monday.

“These projects are giving back green open spaces to the community, serving as a place where citizens can enjoy their time with their families, improving the quality of life.”

Once completed, the project will help insulate the parish hall below.