The definition at law of a “trade dispute” is a dispute between employers and workers, or between workers and workers, connected with any one or more of the:

(a) terms and conditions of employment, the physical conditions in which any workers are required to work;

(b) engagement or non-engagement, termination or suspension of employment or the duties of employment, of one or more workers;

(c) allocation of work or the duties of employment as between workers or groups of workers;

(d) matters of discipline;

(e) facilities for officials of trade unions;

(f) machinery for negotiation or consultation, and other procedures relating to any of the foregoing matters, including the recognition by employers or employers’ associations of the right of a trade union to represent workers in any such negotiation or consultation or in the carrying out of such procedures;

(g) the membership or non-membership of a worker in a particular trade union.

Trade disputes are referred to the Industrial tribunal through a letter signed by the parliamentary secretary for social dialogue within the office of the prime minister, after a request is made by one of the parties.

In July 2022, a request of this sort was made by the Union for Professional Educators (UPE) versus the Directorate for Educational Services.

The dispute was over trade union recognition: The UPE stated that the absolute majority of Learning Support Educators (LSEs) were its members and they no longer wanted to form part of a Collective/Sectoral Agreement with other employees falling under different categories and grades of work, since their work was different in nature.

The UPE claimed that the current arrangement was detrimental to the LSEs' work conditions and that the LSEs constituted an 'appropriate or separate bargaining unit'. The UPE therefore sought an order by the Industrial Tribunal for a process of verification to begin (or to be continued) so that it could be granted recognition as the union representing LSEs.

The directorate argued that the UPE’s request would create a subdivision between educators, who already formed part of a trade union which had been recognised for several years, (the Malta Union of Teachers).

The tribunal found that LSEs fall within the teaching grades emanating from the teaching profession, and had the same salary scale/grading structure which also included the teaching grades of kindergarten educator, teacher, head of department, assistant head of school, learning centre coordinator, education officer and head of school. It further noted that LSEs may be promoted to Scale 9, which scale is also applicable to the first grade of teachers, however they continue to be called LSEs.

The tribunal further noted that LSEs, kindergarten educators, teachers, heads of school and assistant heads, have several identical working conditions, such as leave entitlement, place of work, periodical training, parents' day, school activities, scholastic years, working hours and use of the computerised system for student details, even though their job descriptions and functions differentiated from one another. Needless to say, coordination between the different grades of educators was essential for the smooth running of the educational system.

The term ‘appropriate/separate bargaining unit’ was not defined in the law, however the tribunal concluded that in practice, grades of workers who carried out a similar type of work were classified and grouped together as one class of workers and were represented by one trade union which enjoyed the membership of the majority of the workers including all the different grades, and not the majority of one specific class of workers. Such workers were classified as one and were covered by one collective agreement.

The tribunal concluded that several different criteria existed for a group of workers to qualify as an appropriate/separate bargaining unit. Among them were:- whether basic work conditions, such as working hours are common or applied only to the workers making the request; whether their workplaces were common for the different grades of workers, or specifically for them; whether coordination of work between the different grades was necessary for the work to be carried out; whether the grade of workers were already covered by a collective agreement, and whether that agreement included grades of sectoral workers or general grades of workers.

The group of workers’ bargaining history was also considered, as well as whether the request for recognition was made for the first time because the grade of workers did not form part of a trade union and was not covered by a collective agreement.

In its concluding remarks, the tribunal classified the plaintiff’s request into three categories:

The lack of procedures, protocols guidelines and nationwide policy for LSEs; risks, health and safety at the place of work; and the LSEs' role, qualifications, duties and functions.

The tribunal found that there was a nationwide policy providing each school with a budget which may be used according to the different student needs that may arise. Regarding guidelines, it was understood that all cases were different and that solutions were not found in books, but through the help of other professionals who may assist the LSEs according to their specific needs.

With regard to risks, health and safety, measures had been taken over the years for the introduction of lifters, which assisted students in getting up. This apart from the assistance which LSEs had access to from other professionals in cases of issues regarding lifting, feeding and toilets.

Finally, the tribunal considered that any worker, even if not a member of a trade union may refer to the OHSA to investigate and take any action necessary regarding risks to health and security at the place of work.

In its award (judgement) dated 20th June 2023 (case reference number 4083/HW) the tribunal examined the LSEs' bargaining history and also noted that no contestation was made that the grade of LSEs formed part of a class of education workers.

The tribunal was further satisfied that there existed a similarity between the work LSEs do, with other grades of educators. Because of such, it concluded that LSEs should remain a grade which formed part of the same class as the other grades of educators and should not be considered as a distinct grade with a separate bargaining unit and its own collective agreement separate from the class of educators.

LSEs should remain covered by the existing collective agreement between the Directorate for educational services and the Malta Union of Teachers, which union enjoyed recognition for all the grades of the educational workers class. The UPEs request was rejected.

Rebecca Mercieca is senior associate, Azzopardi, Borg & Associates Advocates.