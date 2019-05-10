The wealth of the Maltese language partly stems from the fact that a word does not only depend on the other words it qualifies or is qualified by, but very much by the context in which it is used. So it is for the word biċċa.

When I was very young, whenever my grandmother wanted to make a dress for me, she would take me to the shops selling cloth, known at the time as tal-biċċiet, where pieces of cloth were sold by weight. I always had a biċċa cake whenever I went to her welcoming house, and wiped the table with a biċċa if I spilt my tea.

In my older years, when I began to hear insults being hurled at persons, I found out that biċċa was also linked to the idea of false pretences, and said of someone who was not quite who s/he claimed to be. I remember being surprised when I heard Daphne Caruana Galizia being called a “biċċa blogger”, because there were certainly no false pretences about her: she was the most widely read blogger in Malta and her articles revealed information that was corroborated by subsequently emerging evidence.

The word biċċa, used in a deprecatory sense, now seems to have acquired a synonym: pseudo. The adjective pseudo means sham, artificial. Another popular blogger, Manuel Delia, is now a “pseudo-blogger” (perhaps because the epithet “biċċa blogger” has too many connotations). Interestingly, he too has a wide readership.

Moreover, I discover that Repubblika, the organisation he and I both belong to, which was set up to defend the rule of law in Malta, has very recently been labelled a “pseudo-NGO”.

There is nothing sham or artificial about Repubblika. Since January when it was constituted, it has become a fully registered NGO, with a statute, a committee and hundreds of members.

There is nothing sham or artificial about Repubblika

Its founding members created it following the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia, because they felt that both the government and the Opposition were not fulfilling their duty in safeguarding of the rule of law.

As a civil society organisation, they see their role as that of defending the citizens’ right to true democracy and justice.

In the few months of its existence, Repubblika has fought abuse of power that is contrary to the rule of law.

It has tried to stop the impunity of the direct nomination of judges and magistrates by the Prime Minister, a practice that has been denounced as undemocratic by the Venice Commission, because it undermines the independence of the judiciary, one of the fundamental pillars of true democracy.

In order to do this, it has not hesitated to take the case to the Maltese courts.

It has also requested the Maltese courts to open an inquiry into the involvement of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Chief of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, Keith Schembri – also a very wealthy businessman – in the Panama papers.

It has once again turned to the Maltese courts in order to ensure that the truth emerges about the scandal of the three hospitals: St Luke’s, Karin Grech and the Gozo hospital, that were sold to Vitals, and are now manned by Steward Health Care.

It has done this because it firmly believes that in all these cases, the rule of law in Malta has been seriously compromised and has resorted to the highest State institution that exists to protect citizens from the abuse of power, on condition that its distance from the authorities wielding that power is guaranteed.

It has constructively criticised the way the steering committee that is looking into the reform of the Constitution is operating. It has written up and presented to this committee a 50-page document outlining a democratic way forward in this reform and outlining good and bad international practices with regard to constitutional reform.

It was one of the signatories of the protest against the racist comments passed by the former Guardian of Future Generations, who has now resigned.

It participated in the protest against developers organised by Graffitti, because it supports other NGOs, who are similarly fighting against the abuse and impunity of power and money.

Together with a group of determined women, who are known as Occupy Justice, it organises a vigil every month to remind the government and judicial authorities that justice has not been done (let alone been seen to be done) with regard to the brutal murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Repubblika can be called a fledgling NGO but hardly a “pseudo” one.

It is an organisation made up of persons who are determined to see the rule of law prevail in the Maltese islands.

It will fight with all it has not to let anyone sell our citizens’ birthright – that of true democracy.

Vicki Ann Cremona lectures at the University of Malta.