Emperor Nero is remembered in history as having looked passively from the Palatine Hill while the eternal city burnt to ashes. Historians have blamed his incompetence for the destruction of over 70 per cent of Roman territory. The emperor blamed someone else, in this case, the Christian community, thus initiating the first persecution against Christians.

To fund the reconstruction of Rome, Nero’s government increased taxation, devalued the Roman currency, thus increasing inflation, and imposed tributes on the provinces to submit them to his regime. Why does all this seem so familiar two millennia later? Because the likes of Nero still seem to be haunting modern times and do not think the analogy is far-fetched.

Exactly 44 years ago, Malta was besieged by an era of violence that has indelibly left a black mark on our political history. Many will have heard about or will remember that tragic day, on October 15, 1979, when Labour thugs stormed into the premises of Times of Malta burning down the building and later rampaging Eddie Fenech Adami’s residence and the Curia, in what was, until then, considered to be the darkest chapter against freedom of expression in Malta.

Those who were bound to prevent the frenzied attacks simply looked on – because Labour old or new will always attack whoever stands in the way of its mission to control all the apparatus of the State for the benefit of a few. In the 1970s and 1980s, it physically attacked the media, students, workers, the opposition, the Church, independent unions and all who dared oppose its despotic regime.

An enlightening account of these atrocities was vigorously reviewed by Michael Frendo in his 1981 book Is Malta Burning? No doubt, everybody could see Labour for the violent organisation it was, their actions were palpable across the board.

Clearly, the main target of Labour’s attacks has always been the media. The prime adversary of anarchic regimes is obviously the free media – because an oppressive government cannot afford to expose the truth to the public or to reveal its covert alliances and its contrived corruption. Nevertheless, terrorising subjects with violence is not the only way and, nowadays, it is more effective to resort to canny deceit and the proverbial ‘carrot’.

Four decades later, rien ne change, a leopard does not change its spots but will resort to more subtle schemes and shrewd shady dealings to attain its Machiavellian aims in order to divert people away from the truth and to silence public opinion by alienation and veiled bribery.

Now, instead, Labour uses the resources of the State to control its critics. It takes over the reins of the public broadcaster which evidently becomes its vassal and faithful mouthpiece. It poaches falsely professed independent journalists with offers several would not refuse. It dishes out petty cash under the guise of assistance when it is really refunded over-taxation. It offers employment in fake positions. It dilutes the powers of local councils. It pays an army of trolls to bludgeon anyone who dares to criticise it on social media. It indulges in corrupt practices to buy votes. And all this from taxpayers’ pockets while the cost of living is on a constant rise.

A frightful scenario indeed, while Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to bask in the sun on his yacht, living in denial – so reminiscent of Emperor Nero.

Let us never forget the tragedy that hit the country and opened a Pandora’s Box exactly six years ago. Let us not forget that, on October 16, 2017, a brave woman who dared expose the mother of all national scandals was brutally assassinated.

Lest we forget – Daphne was right! “There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate.” For some, Daphne’s courageous journalism needed to be silenced and so it was, in the worst form of violence. Someone was worried enough to want her silenced and they had good reason to fear her.

Even then Daphne believed that malign and criminal interests had captured Malta and were transforming it into a micro mafia State. She reported on a political system rife with corruption, money laundering, bribes and a criminal justice system that seemed incompetent or unwilling or prevented from taking control. Her style was fearless, she was a narrator of plain truths; a thorn in the government’s side, a fiercely independent journalist who would not be bought and, for it all, she paid the highest price. With her life.

Terrifying though it may seem, Daphne has bequeathed a legacy that sets an example of courage and determination to all who have justice and Malta at heart and the political will to drive forward notwithstanding all the obstacles in our way.

Thousands of Maltese of goodwill will not be bought. True investigative journalism exposes a Labour scandal every week through the verve of painstaking journalists who fill in for the complacency and failures of the law enforcement system. All these keep fuelling our anger and our determination for change. It is now reaching a critical mass.

We must keep up the fight. We shall strive to find new ways, with renewed energy, to deliver on Daphne’s fight, on our fight, for the cause of truth and justice to prevail. Together we bring new hope to our beloved Malta.

Peter Agius is a former head of the European Parliament Office in Malta.