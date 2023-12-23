Maltese Christmas would not be the same without the traditional presepju (crib). Families proudly display their home-made or ready-bought cribs on their windowsill, while crib enthusiasts take part in collective exhibitions or set up their own personal displays.

Effie Mompalao, of Birżebbuġa, now residing in Victoria, has been practising this hobby from early childhood. When he moved to Gozo with his family, his grandfather introduced him to various skills, including crib-making, painting and restoring statues.

Nowadays a renowned crib maker, Mompalao produces cribs of various dimensions. He describes crib-making as a laborious process, with the most difficult part being the building of the structure. Then there is the need for plaster, colouring and lighting.

He has transmitted his love for crib-making to his children and grandchildren, who are following in his footsteps.

Being a fan of Christmas, Mompalao sometimes also dresses up as Father Christmas to cheer up children during Christmastime.