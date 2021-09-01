Junior Messias hailed a dream come true on Wednesday after completing his incredible rise from amateur footballer and delivery man to the Champions League with his deadline-day transfer to AC Milan.

Brazilian Messias signed for Milan on Tuesday on a season-long loan from Crotone with an option to buy for a reported five million euros and will have the chance to play at the highest levels of club football after beginning his career in Italy in the amateur game a decade ago.

“When I saw the writing ‘AC Milan’ I was excited because it’s my favourite club. it’s the team I’ve always supported and I’m really excited to be here,” said Messias to club channel Milan TV.

