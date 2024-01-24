A young man admitted in court on Wednesday that he had sent his mother a threatening message after she ignored his earlier messages asking whether she still loved him.

The incident took place on Monday when the 22-year old courier from Qrendi, sent his mother a text message asking: “do you still love me?”

The mother apparently did not reply, prompting other messages along the same line from her son.

Feeling scorned and wanting to grab his mother’s attention, the youth texted one last time.

“I’ll kill you,” he wrote.

That message prompted his mother to report the matter to the police, triggering investigations which resulted in the son’s arraignment on Wednesday.

The young man, whose name is banned under court order, admitted to causing his mother to fear violence, insulting and threatening her as well as misusing electronic communications equipment.

His lawyer, Jason Azzopardi, explained that the accused suffered from ADHD.

Although he lived with his father, he had the support of relatives who were all present in court.

Sentencing was put off pending a pre-sentencing report as requested by his lawyer.

A request for bail was upheld by the court against a minimal deposit of €200, a personal guarantee of €3800, once weekly signing of the bail book and a curfew.

“You only have one mother. Cherish her,” advised Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, as the young man nodded in understanding.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi was defence counsel.