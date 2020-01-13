“Never forget to look down the ladder you climbed up” – that’s the advice former president George Abela has for his son Robert on the day he becomes Malta’s 14th prime minister.

The veteran politician served as Labour’s deputy leader in the early 1990s and was President of Malta from 2009 – 2014.

“My advice to him is: keep your feet firmly rooted to the ground. As he [Robert] said in his campaign, it’s about being one of the people. He must never forget the ladder he climbed and never forget to look down, and not just up,” said Dr Abela.

“Those are the deep roots of the principles we believe in – never forget the people, especially the vulnerable ones and those who are suffering. Because in life, all too often, the strong person thinks of himself. There have to be people who are thinking about those in need.”

Father and son share a hug. Photo: George Abela

Dr Abela had been in a similar campaigning position to his son when he contested the party leadership in 2008 that saw the election of Joseph Muscat.

Did his son’s campaign bring back memories of that leadership race?

“It’s a totally different campaign as the basic difference is that, this time around, all the party members voted – that’s why it’s history in itself,” Dr Abela said.

During the 2008 party elections only delegates voted. That year a National Congress was held and the party statute was changed to open voting to over 17,000 party members.

“This time we saw a wider exercise of the democratic right. This was something we worked on since 2008,” he said.

It was to this system that his 42-year-old son, Robert Abela, was elected leader on Saturday - after gaining almost 58 per cent of party member votes in the election also contested by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Looking to the future, the former President knows, through experience, that the political world can be rewarding. But it can be tough.

“We are very proud of Robert,” he said adding that the family was also very proud of Robert’s wife Lydia, who he described as “a strong woman” with a deep understanding of the party, having served as PL general secretary.

“Robert is his own man. He has a very independent mind. A very clear, sharp mind. He’s focused. With God’s help, he will face whatever the present and future bring,” his father said.