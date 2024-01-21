Today’s readings: Jonah 3:1-5, 10; 1 Corinthians 7:29-31; Mark 1:14-2

In a particularly poignant scene from Lord of War, the protagonist, Yuri Orlov (Nicholas Cage), for a moment seems to feel remorse for having become an arms dealer. He quickly appeases his conscience by thinking to himself, “If I do not do it, someone else will”.

To my mind, this scene captures the predicament in which we have found ourselves. We know we are engaging in activities that are harmful to ourselves and to others, or that through our silence we are complicit with injustice, but we rationalise until we quell our disturbed conscience.

Having reflected on the call to discipleship last week, today’s liturgy invites us to embrace a twin dimension of discipleship, that of conversion, which like discipleship, cannot be lived individually.

The first reading, from the Book of Jonah, focuses on the people of Nineveh who were called to conversion by the reluctant preacher. Upon hearing God’s Word, much to Jonah’s surprise and embarrassment, the entire city hastens to repent, from the king to the rest of the people, great and small.

The gospel offers us a glimpse of the beginning of Jesus’s ministry as he cries out: “Repent and believe in the Good News!” Jesus then calls his first disciples, on the shores of the Sea of Galilee: Simon and Andrew, James and John.

Our way of living is not one dictated by arbitrary principles that serve only to protect a cultural identity and to distinguish ‘us’ from ‘them’, but are animated, rather, by a personal relationship of faithful discipleship to Christ

As cradle Catholics, where every corner on our streets still screams Catholicism, we might easily be deceived into thinking that we have it all together or that we are not in need of conversion.

Yet, an attitude like Yuri’s, the arms dealer, might be at play and which could be responsible for our collective indifference that is leading to violence against women, the degradation of the environment, the exploitation of workers, and the robbing of the future and hope from our younger generations.

Today’s gospel is a summons to an ongoing conversion, one from cultural Catholics to convinced Catholics. When there are so many changes going on around us, it is easy to fall into either of two traps. There is the risk of turning into lukewarm relativist Christians on the one hand, or of becoming overzealous fundamentalist Christians on the other.

What is, in fact, needed is to become radical Christians, that is, disciples who are deeply rooted in Christ. Only this could guarantee that our way of living is not one dictated by arbitrary principles that serve only to protect a cultural identity and to distinguish ‘us’ from ‘them’, but are animated, rather, by a personal relationship of faithful discipleship to Christ.

Origen reminds us that when Jesus spoke of the Kingdom of God, he was actually speaking of himself, the Autobasileias (literally self-kingdom). Conversion, therefore, implies turning away from the entrapments of this world, signified by the nets that the new disciples left on the shore, and a decisive turn towards Jesus.

My Door is Always Open, by Pope Francis

It is sad that the Good News in countries like ours that have a rich heritage of Christianity is often reduced to little more than a set of moralisms. Unfortunately, this is even coupled with a sense of helplessness and a misunderstanding of God’s mercy as simply God closing an eye. Hardly a faith to boast of!

My hope rests, instead, in the growing number of women and men who unassumingly live as radical Christians, knowing that they are constantly in a state of conversion. Like James and John, Andrew and Peter, they offer no resistance to growing into mature Christians.

In My Door is Always Open, Pope Francis challenges us to give in to Christ’s summons: “Our life is not given to us like an opera libretto, in which everything is written down; but it means going, walking, doing, searching, seeing… We must enter into the adventure of the quest to meet God; we must let God search and encounter us.”

carlo.calleja@um.edu.mt