16th Sunday in ordinary time, Cycle A. Today’s readings: Wisdom 12:13, 16-19; Romans 8:26-27; Matthew 13:24-43

Recently, in an online messaging group, a friend shared some news articles about scandals within the Church, situations of grave moral confusion in society, and serious failures of leadership in both these realms. In a pleading tone, she commented: “What is happening?”

This is frequently our reaction when we are faced with such realities. Since, as Christians, we believe in a God who is both good and all-powerful, we instinctively expect him to act quickly and decisively whenever and wherever the problem of evil raises its ugly head.

A child who has stepped on a shard of broken glass or a wooden splinter expects mum or dad to pull it out immediately. Any delay is met with frustration, anger and fear. Even worse, it may be viewed as an unwillingness – or an inability – to make the pain stop and the danger go away.

In the context of similar questions about the existence and persistence of evil, Jesus gives us today’s parable about a landowner who sows good seed in his field. During the night, while everyone sleeps, an enemy comes and plants weeds among the wheat.

Good and evil are not interchangeable: lies do not become truth just as darnel will never become wheat

The premise may seem odd to us: why would anyone go to the trouble of sowing weeds when there are other less labour-intensive ways to harm an enemy? And yet, scholars of history and sacred scripture confirm that it was indeed a thing: “This parable describes a real scenario from the first-century agricultural world: there were even Roman laws that specifically forbade the sabotaging of crops by planting darnel.”(Mitch and Sri, The Gospel of Matthew).

Darnel, or tares (Lolium temulentum), is a poisonous plant whose roots become intertwined with those of the wheat crop. This explains the landowner’s injunction to his servants, in the parable, to refrain from pulling up the weeds for now, out of fear of uprooting the wheat along with them.

Like all the Lord’s parables, this one lends itself to various layers of teaching. I would suggest that one layer calls for clear-mindedness. Wheat and darnel are not equal; the first becomes life-sustaining food, the other is harmful and occasionally deadly. Jesus is therefore making it clear that while God is the source of all good, evil is wrought by an active and determined enemy.

This parable, therefore, can never be interpreted in a relativistic key, as though all realities are qualitatively equal. The present societal emphasis on ‘speaking one’s truth’ gives the impression that truth is subjective and changeable, like an opinion or perception. Yet in objective reality, there is only the truth, and we as rational beings are called to discern and live it.

Good and evil are not interchangeable: lies do not become truth just as darnel will never become wheat, however nicely it is packaged and marketed.

The next step in our reflection, however, reminds us that God is the author of all goodness, truth and beauty, and he patiently allows them to prove themselves. He is not quick to judge or to condemn; rather, he is willing to wait until harvest time, so that the wheat and the weeds are clearly discernible to the harvesters. Countless saints who experienced powerful conversions – like the Apostle Paul, Augustine of Hippo, Ignatius of Loyola, and Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein) – are living proof of God’s patient mercy.

Therefore, before seeking to apply this parable to others out there, let us look within. What darnel may be entangled with the good wheat within our hearts? And then, acknowledging God’s patience with us, are we willing to wait with him for the good crop to be revealed (and harvested) in society, the Church, and other people?

