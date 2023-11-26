Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. Today’s readings: Ezekiel 34:11-12, 15-17; 1 Corinthians 15:20-26, 28; Matthew 25:31-46

“A coffee, my friend? With sugar and milk or without?” I turned. It was an older man, a ‘third-country national’ working as a security guard outside a public office on a chilly morning last week – casually asking in English, not without some effort, if he could bring me something to keep warm. Upon seeing this simple but heart-warming gesture, Jesus’s words sprang to mind: “I was thirsty and you gave me drink… For whatever you did to the least of these little ones you did it to me.”

Earlier this month, Kċina ta’ Marta, which is part of the Diaconia Commission of the archdiocese, and which prepares meals for people in need, was officially inaugurated. This service is generously supported by businesses that provide the food or financial support, while specially-trained volunteers do the cooking and distribute the food. LOOP, another project of the commission, sells pre-loved clothes at a reduced price, in an initiative that is also ethical and eco-friendly.

Feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, and clothing the naked are among the acts of mercy that Jesus speaks of in today’s gospel, being the last Sunday of the liturgical year and the Solemnity of Christ the King. The link between Christ’s kingship and the acts of mercy is not merely coincidental.

The reference to the Son of Man as the King who from his throne (read cross) separates the sheep from the goats, as any good shepherd would, evokes a sense of justice finally being fulfilled. The first reading emphasises in highly symbolic language the attitude of care of the shepherd towards his sheep.

In his essay ‘Anthropology: The Person and the Community’, Spanish Jesuit and theologian José Ignacio González Faus reminds us that in the First Book of Samuel we read that envy for their neighbouring nations, which were monarchies, motivated the people of Israel to ask the Prophet Samuel to anoint a king for them. God tells Samuel that it is not him that they are rejecting but God himself, who was in fact their king. Thus, Faus affirms, a king makes sense only insofar as he is “the vindicator of the poor, of the defenceless and voiceless, the have-nots and the marginalised from the community”.

Modernity has made away with effective management, while seeking to preserve the glory that comes with such power, on which politics, fuelled by the media, often thrives

In her talk at St John’s Co-Cathedral, reflecting on Caravaggio’s martyrdom of St John the Baptist, Jenny Sinclair provokingly argued that Christianity must be about more than food pantries. It must be about creating a just economic system where emergency food handouts, while good, would no longer be needed.

In our interconnected society, one cannot think only in terms of individual and discrete actions, as though Jesus were only encouraging us to settle our conscience by doing the good deed of the day. Rather, I read it as an invitation to broaden our vision and to actively commit ourselves on a local community, national, and international level, to concentrate our efforts and overcome realities that scandalously still trouble our world.

Why is it that a child dies out of hunger every 10 seconds? Why is it that today 600 million children still lack safely managed drinking water? Alas, what has become of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals?

The Kingdom and the Glory, by Giorgio Agamben

If today there is a crisis in political leadership, Giorgio Agamben argues in The Kingdom and the Glory, it is because modernity has made away with oikonomia, or effective management, while seeking to preserve the glory that comes with such power, on which politics, fuelled by the media, often thrives. Rather than using the symbols of power associated with Christ’s kinship to pettily affirm the triumph of one culture over another, it is time we make a concerted effort to employ a politics animated by care rather than power.

carlo.calleja@um.edu.mt