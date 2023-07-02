13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Today’s readings: 2 Kings 4,8-11.14-16a; Romans 6,3-4.8-11; Matthew 10,37-42

If there is anything you should watch out for when signing an agreement, it is certainly the fine print. In such deals, unfavourable terms and conditions that the seller may be unwilling to disclose to the buyer may be easily concealed precisely in the minute text one might be reluctant to read.

Not so with Jesus. As is typical of him, the master does not mince his words. Time and time again, his words are shockingly clear, even at the risk of losing popularity. The possibility of losing disciples seems to have absolutely no bearing on his teachings; he simply speaks the plain truth because “the truth will set you free” (Jn 8:32).

Not Without My Daughter, Betty Mahmoody’s powerful autobiography.

A critique that is at times levelled, even subconsciously, at Catholic priests is that, being celibate, they cannot really know what family life is all about. Naturally, they do have mothers and fathers to love, but they have never experienced parenting and, hence, might have difficulty grasping what it feels like to have one’s own sons and daughters. It suffices to think of the powerful autobiography called Not Without My Daughter, penned by Betty Mahmoody, in which she writes about her escape from her husband who had held her in a foreign country against her will. She eventually escaped, but only did so with her precious daughter.

Jesus too was celibate, yet the words he uttered about the position parents and children are to have in our lives were not symptomatic of some inexperienced or even emotionless person who did not know what such strong family bonds meant: “Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.” (Matt 10:37)

If you give him your everything, he will give you his everything

How could Jesus possibly be asking so much of us? So many carers living in Malta and in other countries have left young children behind them in order to provide for their needs. They are deprived of their warmth, smiles and hugs for months on end, yet Jesus claims that there should be a relationship that is even stronger than these.

The Lord who speaks about the cost of discipleship in the Gospel’s first part is the same person who promises the rewards of discipleship. He sounds demanding in the first words we hear, but he also shows himself to be extremely generous in his final words – even a simple glass of cold water offered with love will not go unnoticed by him.

The one who turned water into wine will turn humble gifts such as water into extraordinary riches for us. How much greater will his rewards be for those who allow him to have precedence over all others, and even over their own personal will. This is what Jesus meant when he promised that those who lose their life for his sake will find it.

The reason why Jesus stipulates that whoever loves others more than him cannot belong to him is that the surest way to love them is by loving Jesus above all. If Jesus is at the centre of your heart, he will eradicate the egoism that often taints even our most precious relationships. Becoming enamoured of him and daring to be invigorated by his love, which is of another kind, purifies and intensifies our own otherwise feeble and limited love for others.

If you cause parents and children to relinquish their primacy of place in your heart to Jesus, how much more will the other realities you hold so dear in your life pale into insignificance compared to his sovereignty. If you give him your everything, he will give you his everything. Don’t do the math – Jesus will always outdo you in generosity.

stefan.m.attard@gmail.com