25th Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Isaiah 55:6-9; Philippians 1:20c-24.27a; Matthew 20:1-16a

Friends from foreign countries always bring with them a wealth of world views that can be truly enriching, broadening one’s perspectives and challenging one’s attitudes. In this respect, one of my most fruitful encounters was with an Iraqi friend who lived at the same college where I resided in Rome.

One day, upon learning that a priest friend of his was going to visit Rome, he asked me whether there was anything I wished his friend to bring me from Iraq. I said I would be happy to taste a particular local sweet – their version of the Biblical manna – as long as I paid for it.

He then explained that, in their culture, they would not pay their friends for things that they bought them, even if they were not quite inexpensive. They would eventually reciprocate if their friends needed their help, but such exchanges happened spontaneously and without one taking record of precise costs incurred.

This deep sense of sharing was a breath of fresh air. It is this kind of attitude that may be reflected in today’s parable where the owner of a vineyard paid each of his workers the same amount. The fact that those who had worked for a few hours were rewarded with the same wage as those who had worked a whole day irked the latter, but they seemed to have been acting against that kind of selfless, brotherly logic that must have been the norm in those tightly knit societies of the Near East even in Jesus’s time. Their complaints betrayed a sense of jealousy, but Christ’s parable reveals a Father’s heart that wishes his children to rejoice in his generosity shown to others.

In loving, you dispense with calculations and give without counting the cost

In this respect, it would be enriching to practise John the Baptist’s spirituality, which has been termed “the spirituality of the best man” (John 3,29). This is so because John compared himself to the friend who attends the bridegroom and who is filled with joy for his sake. Just as the best man rejoices over the fact that the bridegroom will be united to the bride in marriage, so are we called to rejoice over the good that others receive, even when it surpasses what we ourselves possess.

Here, I do not refer to the benefits others may have received unjustly through corruption and shady deals. Rather, I refer to those blessings which are of divine origin and which are a sign of God’s goodness to humanity. In his letter to the Philippians, St Paul expresses that same kind of selflessness, coupled with a deep attention to the need of others, when he speaks about two possible paths that he envisaged for himself.

He could either die and be with the Lord, this being his preferred option by far, or remain alive in order to be of service to the community. In the end, he knew he would be kept alive for the Philippians’ benefit as he continued to toil fruitfully for them.

It is striking that, unlike the hard workers of the Gospel parable who envied the equally rewarded latecomers, St Paul worked and toiled untiringly so that others could reap the fruit of his labour of love, though he himself was not unaware of the crown of glory he would receive from the Lord on that final day.

When Jean Paul Ricoeur was asked why, despite being a Christian philosopher, he never spoke about love, he remarked that the greatest value in philosophy is justice. Justice is to give to each person his or her due – nothing more, nothing less. However, love goes way beyond this highest philosophical value. Love is superabundant. In loving, you dispense with calculations and give without counting the cost. If only we could believe that this is how God deals with each one of us.

