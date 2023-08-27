21st Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Isaiah 22,19-23; Romans 11,33-36; Matthew 16,13-20

Most of us know what it is like to be asked a tricky question in class and to try your best to avoid eye contact with the teacher. Suddenly you reach for your ruler, pretend to cough, or simply look out through the window.

That is just the reaction I imagine the disciples had when Jesus asked them: “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” (Matt 16,13). But why does the Master keeping putting them on the spot? Their reply, recorded plainly in the bible, runs as follows: “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets” (Matt 16,14).

However, I am sure it had lots of jerks and spaces as well as gap-fillers. Their response probably sounded something like this: “Uhhh, well… some say, errr, John the Baptist; emmm, others say, like… Elijah; and still others, hmm… Jeremiah or, errr, like, one of the prophets.” The whole time they are probably looking irritably at Peter who has taken too long to chip in and give his opinion.

History is replete with leaders who seemed very promising at first, but who eventually became dictators, snuffing out the air of hope they had brought with them when they came to power. Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro, Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein… Even the supposedly good guys like King David and his son Solomon turned out to be rather faulty.

No wonder Jesus said that someone greater than Solomon was in their midst. This Son of Man, a technical term for the Messiah, was not one who would lord it over others. Rather, he was the humble one who would give his life for his people. “Therefore, God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name” (Phil 2:9).

So when will we stop regarding Jesus from a merely human point of view and judging him by our standards?

What happens soon after Peter’s declaration that Jesus is “the Messiah, the Son of the living God (Matt 16:16)” is intriguing –- Jesus begins to speak of his imminent passion and death. He who allowed his close disciples to gaze a bit more intently into the depth of his being, soon shocked them by turning their focus to the way his life on earth would brutally be ended. This was no ordinary human being, nor was he anything like the exalted sons of the gods worshipped by pagans in the region of Caesarea Philippi.

Nothing Compares 2 U, written by Prince and sung by the young singer Sinéad O’Connor, who died a few weeks ago, captures the spirit of this Gospel account. Here, I do not simply mean that comparisons are odious, but that nothing can even possibly come close to Jesus. This is the song that all individuals who are madly in love would sing to the one for whom they have fallen head over heels. This, indeed, is also the song that humanity would sing to Jesus if it truly knew him.

The Jesus I Never Knew, by Philip Yancey

The incomparable Jesus is the one Philip Yancey writes about in The Jesus I Never Knew. He claimed that writing the book helped him encounter Christ in a way he hadn’t before: “Jesus has rocked my own preconceptions and has made me ask hard questions about why those of us who bear his name don’t do a better job of following him.” More importantly, “According to Jesus, what I think about him and how I respond to him will determine my destiny for all eternity.” With St Paul, let us say “I want to know Christ… I want to become like him” (Phil 3,10). “For from him and through him and for him are all things. To him be the glory forever! Amen” (Rom 11:36).

