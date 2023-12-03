Isaiah 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7; Psalm 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19; 1 Corinthians 1:3-9; Mark 13:33-37

The Metamorphosis, by Frank Kafka

In 1915, Franz Kafka published The Metamorphosis, a novel about Gregor Samsa, a hardworking salesman and only breadwinner for his family, who one day, upon waking up from sleep, finds himself transformed into an ungeziefer, a monstrous vermin.

The German term ungeziefer alludes to both a filthy and repulsive insect as to lowly individuals of spineless and dismal disposition. The term also had religious undertones in medieval German, referring to an unclean animal that was unfit for sacrificial offerings.

Although Gregor is changed overnight into a vermin, rather than becoming like one, Kafka insisted that there be no depiction of him as an insect in the book. As he himself confides to his fiancée, the metamorphosis emerged “in bed in my misery, and now troubles, oppresses me with inmost intensity”.

There are many different ways to interpret this eerie book, including religious, psychological, and sociological viewpoints. Some read it as Kafka’s way of expressing his father complex, portrayed in Gregor’s paying off the paternal bankruptcy bills, in the father’s aggressive handling of him by dragging him to his room, to seriously injuring him by throwing apples at him in a fit of rage. Using insights from his Letter to His Father, several critics highlight how Kafka’s novels are framed by the dysfunctional mechanisms that created his relationship with a very strict father who lacked empathy and affectivity, coming to reject even his son’s call to literature.

Whatever the interpretative perspective, Gregor is a victim of his own collapse. Indeed, Kafka’s early works feature characters who are not vigilant, and who are perpetually distracted to such an extent as to bring about terrible repercussions for themselves. In Kafka, institutional social structures enforce also this misery and oppression making people feel helpless, by keeping them alienated.

The Trial, by Frank Kafka

In The Trial, written alongside The Metamorphosis, the novelist explores existential uneasiness in the story of Joseph K., a banker who is arrested for an unspecified crime he must have committed. Arrested, but not imprisoned, he is left dealing with issues of guilt, justice, identity, and freedom, by an intransigent and corrupt legal system until he becomes convinced he must be guilty. Finally, he doesn’t even resist being executed like a dog.

It has been said of Kafka that he is the poet of guilt and shame, and in who’s world there is no hope of redemption. Born in Prague in 1883 to a Jewish family, Kafka passed away of tuberculosis in Kierling, Austria, on June 3, 1924. Most of his novels were published posthumously against his will, making him one of the most significant writers of the 20th century. Various initiatives are being taken in 2024 to mark the centenary of Kafka’s death.

Vigilance, sleep, guilt, fatherhood, redemption, spiritual and moral uncleanliness, all feature in today’s liturgy. In the gospel, as in Kafka’s world, alienation is the source of ill.

God, who is an empowering father full of compassion, calls us out of self-imposed wretchedness and isolation

Jesus presses us: “Be watchful! Be alert!” not to be struck by ultimate “sudden” transformation while “sleeping”. The eschatological underpinnings of Jesus’s discourse in chapter 13 of the Gospel point to final judgement and transformation, the outcome of both depending on our capacity or failure to live watchful lives. As the apostle points out in the First Letter to the Corinthians, through our watchful awaiting we “are not lacking in any spiritual gift” to arrive at full transformation in fellowship with Jesus Christ.

Watchfulness includes being aware of having “hardened hearts” that lead to sinful attitudes; transforming us into an “unclean people”, having “deeds like polluted rags”. The Prophet Isaiah encourages us to be “mindful” of our condition before God, who is an empowering father full of compassion, calls us out of self-imposed wretchedness and isolation. God does not look at us with Kafkaesque horror and contempt, but with unconditional positive regard inviting us to flourish and come to fulfilment.

