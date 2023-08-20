Today’s readings: Isaiah 56:1, 6-7; Romans 11:13-15, 29-32; Matthew 15:21-28

Today’s gospel presents us with the story of a Canaanite woman who approaches Christ, seeking healing for her daughter. The account may shock some readers with its unusual depiction of a Jesus who seems to ignore and repeatedly turn down this woman. Unlike his typical approachability and warmth, this time round he appears aloof; callous, even. Yet this attitude is exactly what allows the perseverant faith of his interlocutor to shine forth.

Consider an athlete training for the high jump; the bar is placed at a seemingly impossible height. Yet with discipline and training, the athlete manages to clear it. What does a good coach do next? Tell the athlete: “Excellent, you’ve mastered this discipline; go try something else”? No. Rather, they raise the bar another notch and say: “Good; now try this!”

This is the lens through which we must view the Lord’s interaction with the anxious mother; it reveals the profound way in which Jesus hones and strengthens her faith through his apparent reluctance to respond favourably to her prayer.

The passage begins with the Canaanite (foreign and pagan, therefore) woman approaching Jesus and crying out: “Have mercy on me, Lord, Son of David; my daughter is tormented by a demon”. Her plea is heartfelt and desperate, as any mother would be when faced with her child’s suffering. Yet Jesus remains silent, seemingly ignoring her.

Jesus dares to be more challenging because he knows the raw material he is working with: a woman of faith, perseverance, humility and courage

The disciples are not much help, either. “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us,” they say to Jesus. Their attitude sadly mirrors that of many Church people when faced with cries for assistance, whether material or spiritual. How many come knocking on the doors of our curias, presbyteries, churches or convents, only to be sent away with a perfunctory “I’ll pray for you” or “Sorry, there’s nothing I can do for you”.

Yet the Canaanite woman does not give up easily. Despite Jesus’s initial silence, she continues to beg for help. She even goes so far as to kneel before him, saying: “Lord, help me.” Her persistence and humility are remarkable. Although a non-Jew, she recognises Jesus’s authority and power, and is willing to humble herself before him.

Jesus’s next words appear cruel and even xenophobic to modern ears: “It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.” However, it is important to understand the cultural context of this exchange. In Jewish culture, the term ‘dog’ (employed somewhat gently with the nuance of ‘house pet’) was often used to refer to those outside the Covenant, that is, the gentiles.

Jesus is therefore using the excuse that his saving mission is primarily addressed to the Israelite nation, in order to plumb the depth of her faith. The woman’s response is a masterpiece: resilient, witty, humble, and full of faith: “Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.” She acknowledges her unworthiness but recognises that even a tiny portion of Jesus’s power and grace would be enough to heal her daughter.

Her unwavering belief at last opens the floodgates of grace. Jesus is moved by her persistent faith and commends her, saying: “Woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” Her daughter is healed, and we can breathe a sigh of relief: the Jesus we know and love is back.

And yet, he was never gone to begin with; the Canaanite woman has merely encountered a Jesus who dares to be more challenging because he knows the raw material he is working with: a woman of faith, perseverance, humility and courage. Bear that in mind when your prayers seem to go unanswered.

