23rd Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Ezekiel 33:7-9; Psalm 95:1-2, 6-7, 8-9; Romans 13:8-10; Matthew 18:15-20

Patmos, by Friedrich Hölderlin

In Patmos, Friedrich Hölderlin (1770-1843) the German Romanticist poet and philosopher, reflects on the Jesus story, focusing on his absence, the disciples scattering, and the awaiting for his return as experienced by those who knew him in flesh and blood. In the ninth stanza of the poem, Hölderlin evokes the Emmaus story as well as Jesus’s promise in today’s Gospel: “where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

Amid grief, confusion, and the scattering of people, “the divine spirit was twice recognised, in unity”, writes Hölderlin. Scholars note that one thing which possibly perplexed Hölderlin throughout his life was “the irrevocable divide that occurred at the dawn of the ancient world and deprived humanity of the proximity it enjoyed with the gods”.

In Hölderlin, this perplexity was an extended sense of grief haunting him since infancy: a twice orphaned boy, he was pressured to pursue a Lutheran ecclesiastical career. He attributes to Christianity this irrevocable divide. Indeed, belief in the Incarnation brought down the separation between the sacred and the profane.

As a Romanticist, acquainted among others with Goethe, Schiller, Hegel and Shelling, he was nostalgic for Greek mythology and highly influenced by the ancient Greek poets. Disillusioned with the aftermaths of the French Revolution and diffident of politics, Hölderlin never really stopped envisaging a future where the ancient gods and Christian faith might merge into a renewed form of spirituality aspiring to the unity of all things, of reason and nature, in the desperate attempt to come to terms with the tragedy of human mortality. For his views he was also suspected of syncretism and pantheism.

Suffering from schizophrenia and deemed as incurable with only three remaining years to live, he spent the last phase of his life at a carpenter’s home in Tübingen, where he was taken care of for 36 years. Abandoned to his fate by acquaintances and family, Hölderlin was ultimately ‘saved’ by a humane act, which can be seen also as a seed of Christian charity. In the cultivation of humane relationships, that is where we really gather in Jesus’ name. Healthy humane relationships keep us on track and provide us with a safe space protecting us from allowing ourselves to be led astray.

Creeds and beliefs, spiritual endeavours and practices are worth nothing if they do not usher us to become more humane promoters of communion and reconciliation

It is in the midst of our healthy, natural, humane relationships that the living Jesus Christ is ever present; it is in humane encounters that the divine countenance is revealed. In today’s second reading, the Apostle Paul reminds us of what is pivotal in our faith, our one and only obligation in matters of coexistence: “Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law” as “love does no evil”. Ultimately, no god, no ideology, no political or religious system, and no vigorous activism for social change will save us if it does not lead to a healthy, meaningful communion with others.

Creeds and beliefs, spiritual endeavours and practices are worth nothing if they do not usher us to become more humane promoters of communion and reconciliation. This is the scandalous Christian mystery of proclaiming God’s Incarnation among us. For those within the ecclesial communion who still cannot comprehend this, wasting their life and others’ in irrelevant, stifling religious minutiae and dead human traditions, Jesus instructs us to treat them, “as you would a Gentile or a tax collector”. That is to say, treat them as someone who is not yet evangelised and who still needs to be handled the way Jesus himself dealt with Gentiles and the tax collectors. Ultimately, disciples are sent to build and restore the human community, not church buildings.

