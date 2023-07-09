14th Sunday in ordinary time, Cycle A. Today’s readings: Zechariah 9:9-10; Romans 8:9, 11-13; Matthew 11:25-30

When I once spent six months living in a community with persons with severe mental disability a couple of years ago, I learnt from them some things about God that no book or theology course had taught me. Don’t get me wrong: I do not want to pedestalise them. Like every one of us, they had their own fair share of shortcomings and moments of frustration. I did notice, nonetheless, that they were able to perceive something about God I was yet unable to grasp.

One might argue that nowadays the ability to see another face of God has been lost because of a preoccupation with being rational, or perhaps because the judgmental society inhibits us from describing God in another way. Our inability to see God as God really is leads to us to creating a caricature even of Christ himself, as a result of which we are unable to enter an honest relationship with him.

In today’s gospel, we eavesdrop on a prayer of thanksgiving of Jesus addressed to his Father, who has “have hidden these things from the wise and the intelligent” and “revealed them to infants” (Mt 11:25). Jesus then pronounces those memorable words: “come to me all you who labour and are burdened, and I will give you rest” (Mt 11:28).

It is easy to fall into a kind of sentimentalism when listening to these texts being read out, conjuring up a saccharine-sweet Jesus that does not do justice to the text and even hinders us from becoming missionary disciples of Christ, who was called to be light of the world and salt of the earth.

If we take God’s mercy for granted, we are not spurred to do better next time

Echoing his predecessor, in his beautiful letter ‘The Grandeur and Misery of Man’, published on the fourth centenary since the birth of the famous French philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal, Pope Francis emphasises that there is no place for fideism in our religion. In other words, our faith must never be based on a desire to believe without reason. Rather, faith itself is an act of reason while remaining also a gift from God.

The “wise and the intelligent” that Jesus had in mind were the scribes and Pharisees who criticised the actions and words of Jesus, while the “infants” referred to his apostles and all those who listened to his word. Jesus’s words ring true even today. As I read them, I feel as though Jesus were purifying me through fire, urging me to let go of a hyper-critical attitude that only serves my ego and pride, and keeping me from a real encounter with him.

Jesus invites all those who are wearied and burdened with the excessive burdens of the scribes and the pharisees to go to him, promising to grant us rest.

When we entertain a caricature of God, we fall into two dangerous extremes. On the one hand is the risk of spending all our energies in trying to appease God’s wrath, obeying the commandments merely out of a sense of duty, or even worse, we perceive them as a burden.

The other risk is that we take the commandments lightly, telling ourselves that, after all, God is merciful, and that nothing we can do can ever offend him who is Pure Love. This position too is erroneous, for if we take God’s mercy for granted, we are not spurred to do better next time.

In both cases, our moral life is seen in a very individualist and vertical dimension with no reference to the rest of the community.

Conversely, when the criterion for our moral life is not our personal perfection or even our salvation, but Jesus himself, then everything falls into place. His meekness and humility, which is an extension of the Father’s love, makes even the toughest of our moral commitments light to carry.

