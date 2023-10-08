27th Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Isaiah 5:1–7; Psalm 80:9-20; Philippians 4:6-9; Matthew 21:33-43

On World Mental Health Day 2020, the WHO estimated that out of a population of over 500,000 in Malta, “close to 120,000 are living with a mental disorder”. A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry by Josianne Scerri, Alexei Sammut and Janice Agius entitled “A sociocultural perspective of mental health stigma in Malta” (August 3, 2023) points out that “the reported local percentage prevalence stands at 6.6% for depression; 7.8% for anxiety, and for schizophrenia, at 0.026% for the general population and 0.4% for asylum seekers. Approximately 25.2% of individuals under the age of 14 are at risk of developing a mental disorder, which is higher than that estimated in Europe.”

This year, Malta reported a slight rise in the average monthly rate of suicide deaths. While according to EU statistics in 2020, the average rate fell by 14% in a decade, with Malta being among four EU members with the lowest rate. Despite this, there is still a percentage of those affected who do not seek help because of “self-stigma alongside sociocultural and sociopolitical contexts”.

Gertrude Buttigieg from the Office of the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders said “suicide prevention is possible, and suicide can be avoided” by focusing “on early identification of risk and prevention”. While avoiding alarmism, professionals, civil society including the Church, and the community at large should investigate the cause of the reported rise in 2023.

In today’s liturgy, the Apostle Paul advises Christians in Philippi to “have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” While this advice might sound a simplistic approach to challenging situations, Paul’s admonition comes in the context of relational problems within the community where the Apostle urges for compassion and mutual understanding while also asking for the help of a trustworthy and genuine companion, qualified to help resolve, in this case, the persistent conflict that was negatively impacting the parties involved and the entire community.

Unfavourable symptoms on the level of well-being in both the personal and collective spheres of life are but pointers to underlying issues that need to be responsibly acknowledged and effectively addressed

Spiritual help comes in support of humane qualified assistance being sought for. It is acknowledged that a well-tested, sound spirituality helps therapy on the cognitive-behavioural and medicative level. To seek help is not a sign of weakness, but shows maturity in beholding one’s own vulnerability and manifesting the will to move out of noxious circumstances to change for the better.

The same applies to the social, ecclesial and political malaise we collectively are in. Unfavourable symptoms on the level of well-being in both the personal and collective spheres of life are but pointers to underlying issues that need to be responsibly acknowledged and effectively addressed. Obstinate denial in acknowledging the situation and in seeking help leads only to self-destruction.

In Isaiah’s parable of the vineyard, the prophet gives us an image of God as a friend and diligent farmer who surrounded his vineyard – namely his people – with all possible care and protection: “What more was there to do for my vineyard that I had not done?” But despite all the toil, the land remained hostile, producing wild sour grapes.

God as a diligent carer of his people “looked for judgement, but see, bloodshed! for justice, but hark, the outcry”. To its own detriment, the vineyard was left in ruin. Similarly, Jesus uses the same parable of the vineyard and its corrupt tenants to point out that selfishness, ostentatious pride, greed and malicious behaviour bring us to personal and collective ruination.

The Apostle’s hopeful antidote for this cancerous malaise is to pursue “whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious”, excellent, and worthy of praise.

