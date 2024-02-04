Fifth Sunday in ordinary time, Cycle B. Today’s readings: Job 7:1-4, 6-7; 1 Corinthians 9:16-19, 22-23; Mark 1:29-39

A cheeky ecclesiastical joke asks: “Why did St Peter deny Jesus?” The answer is obvious: “To pay him back for healing his mother-in-law!”

This miraculous event is recounted in today’s gospel. On a more serious note, however, although she remains unnamed, this woman reminds us that Christ’s ministry restored and saved real lives, including the lives of his disciples and their families. And since her existence reveals that Peter was married, she occasionally also features as a prop in discussions about clerical celibacy.

Yet to Jesus, she was never a joke, or a prop. Like all those he ministered to, she was a unique person deserving of the love and attention he gladly gave her. Even when the evangelist transitions from the intimate setting of Peter’s home to a description of the town’s sick and possessed being brought to Jesus for healing and liberation, the Lord’s solicitude for each of them still shines through.

Yet despite constituting a significant proportion of Christ’s ministry, miracles and exorcisms remain controversial. Various scholars over the centuries have tried to divorce the so-called historical Jesus from his miracles, which they hold to be merely mythological accretions added to his story by his followers.

American president Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) famously did so quite literally, taking a razor blade to his bible and cutting out all the passages containing the moral teachings of Jesus and pasting them into an Enlightenment-friendly booklet. He deliberately excluded all those texts that allude to Christ’s divinity (including the Resurrection), since his intention was to present Jesus as a great moral teacher (and only that).

If we excise the miraculous from the Bible, all we are left with is a rather boring self-help pamphlet

Yet if we excise the miraculous from the Bible, all we are left with is a rather boring self-help pamphlet. For if Jesus were merely a guru who exhorted his listeners to be nice to each other, then neither he nor his words have any power to save. As philosopher Peter Kreeft insists: “Christianity is essentially the good news of the Incarnation, Atonement, and Resurrection, not an abstract set of timeless ethical truths.”

This is not to say that we should uncritically believe every alleged miracle or apparition. Within the Catholic Church, claims of miraculous healings and supernatural phenomena are minutely examined (and frequently rejected) by panels of medical and scientific experts belonging to all faiths and none, so that the faithful will not be drawn into error.

Yet when Christians deny the very possibility of miracles (by claiming that since God cannot perform what is scientifically unexplainable, then miracles contradict reason) they effectively seek to enclose God in a prison of his own making. As for those who engage in chronological snobbery by associating belief in miracles with technological backwardness, C.S. Lewis responds that it is “mere confusion of thought to suppose that advancing science has made it harder for us to accept miracles. We always knew they were contrary to the natural course of events; we know still that if there is something beyond nature, they are possible. Those are the bare bones of the question; time and progress and science and civilisation have not altered them in the least.”

Yet when all is said and done, why are miracles important? Because they are impressive? Not really. In a 2016 general audience, Pope Francis stated that “Jesus doesn’t perform [miracles] in order to excite wonder but to reveal the love of the Father.” They joyously remind us that the Creator and Lord of the universe cares not for multitudes, but for individual persons: for Peter’s mother-in-law, and for poor Job as he wrestles with depression and despair in today’s first reading.

He cares enough to touch their lives – and ours – with healing and peace.

